KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The need for legislation on the dissemination of fake information, inefficiencies in the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system, and the standardisation of toll payments are among the issues set to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper, Riduan Rubin (Independent-Tenom) will ask the Minister of Communications whether the ministry plans to draft comprehensive, inclusive, and up-to-date legislation regarding the dissemination of fake information, as it poses risks of causing panic and disturbing public order, during the question-and-answer session.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan (PN-Permatang Pauh) will ask the Minister of Works about efforts to address inefficiencies in the RFID system on highways, which have inconvenienced users.

He will also ask whether the government plans to standardise toll payment systems nationwide.

Mordi Bimol (PH-Mas Gading) will pose a question to the Minister of Housing and Local Government regarding the statistics for applications, approvals, and funds spent on the non-Islamic places of worship (RIBI) programme.

The sitting will then continue with the winding-up debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2025 at the committee stage by ministers from each ministry.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting runs for 35 days from Oct 14 to Dec 12. — Bernama