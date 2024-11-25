KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The government is committed to ensuring that health inflation remains moderate, including in Sarawak, said Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

She reported that health inflation in Sarawak had recorded a moderate rate of 1.5 per cent in October 2024.

“A total of 58 projects by the Ministry of Health for Sarawak have been approved under the fifth rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan, with a total cost of RM3.04 billion,” she said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

She was responding to a query from Dr Richard Rapu @ Aman anak Begri (GPS-Betong) on the government’s plans to address the country’s inflation rate, including rising healthcare costs in rural areas of Sarawak.

The projects include the construction of the Betong Health Clinic, Julau Health Clinic, Sarikei Health Clinic, Nanga Atoi Health Clinic in Saratok, as well as new clinic upgrades and developments throughout Sarawak.

She explained that the implementation of these projects would ease the cost-of-living pressures, particularly in rural areas, by providing more affordable and quality healthcare services and reducing transportation costs for residents requiring access to health facilities.

To alleviate the impact of inflation on the cost of living and boost community income, Hanifah said the government remains committed to implementing various initiatives.

These include increasing the total ‘Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah’ and Basic Living Contribution from RM10 billion in 2024 to RM13 billion in 2025.

Additionally, the government has raised the allocation for the ‘Payung Rahmah’ initiative from RM200 million in 2024 to RM300 million in 2025.

She said enhanced monitoring and enforcement by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry will ensure reasonable price levels and curb profiteering activities.

Responding to an additional question from Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) on the RON95 subsidy, Hanifah Hajar said the government plans to implement targeted RON95 petrol subsidies in mid-2025.

“In terms of engagement, we must implement and gather feedback to determine the best way to distribute the benefits effectively,” she added. — Bernama