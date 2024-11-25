SHAH ALAM, Nov 25 — As the official launch of Proton’s first-ever electric vehicle (EV) draws closer, anticipation grows as people wonder what makes Proton different from its other competitors in the growing EV market in Malaysia.

Malay Mail was recently invited to test the Proton e.MAS 7 at Proton’s Centre of Excellence driving track here, offering a first-hand experience with this newcomer.

Here’s what you need to know about the car if considering an EV.

The look

If looks are important to you when buying a car, chances are high that you’ll like the modern aesthetics of the Proton e.MAS 7.

The minimalist face design, complemented by a no-grill concept, adds a touch of futurism to its appearance.

This approach is both sleek and refreshingly different, making it stand out among what’s currently available in the EV market.

From the side, the vehicle’s 1.67m height gives it a commanding presence on the road, ensuring you won’t miss this SUV, while the door handles, inspired by other leading EV models like Tesla, enhance its contemporary look.

At the back, you’ll find a design reminiscent of Proton’s successful X70 model, adding a sense of familiarity.

Overall, the slightly bulky build of the e.MAS 7 ensures it will be a visible option for SUV enthusiasts.

You can expect ample legroom for both front and back passengers inside Proton e.MAS 7. — Picture by Sayuti Zanudin

The interior

Stepping inside, the Proton e.MAS 7 dazzles with its organised and spacious interior.

The legroom is ample for both front and back passengers, making it an ideal vehicle for families and professionals alike.

When you get behind the wheel, the car seat automatically adjusts and moves up, placing the driver in a commanding position.

The car is thoughtfully designed with 33 storage spaces, offering more than enough room for all your small items.

The console bridge between the driver and passenger seats stands out as a highlight, placing the control panel, top storage compartments, and wireless mobile charging pad within easy reach for the driver.

A 10.8-litre (L) compartment beneath the bridge can be a safe place for handbags, and additional ample storage is available under the seat and in the trunk.

Speaking of the trunk, its 461L space can expand to 1,877L by folding the rear seats, accommodating even the largest of cargo hauls.

The performance

Equipped with a 12-in-1 Electric Drive System that produces 160kW of power, the e.MAS 7 can go from zero to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds, with a top speed of 175 km/h.

The car also comes with a sport mode for a punchier driving feel but don’t expect a racing performance from this car.

The power is sufficient enough for a thrilling yet efficient driving experience, whether you’re cruising city streets or hitting the highway for interstate trips.

Handling

Handling of the car proved to be smooth and responsive during the media track day.

Navigating through various track conditions, the vehicle demonstrated stability and control.

However, the true test of its handling capabilities will come with long-distance driving on diverse road conditions.

The car comes with a 15.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen with Flyme Auto for seamless infotainment. — Picture by Sayuti Zanudin

The technology

Based on the technical team’s briefing during the track day, Proton has placed significant emphasis on technology with the e.MAS 7.

The car comes with a 15.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen with Flyme Auto for seamless infotainment.

This is supported by a cutting-edge 7nm automotive-grade chip, allowing users to access all vehicle features via the screen.

Additionally, the inclusion of cell-to-body technology ensures maximum interior space and enhanced safety.

A comprehensive safety suite with six front and side airbags, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and a 360-degree camera supports the driver in maintaining safety at all times.

Battery and charging

According to the spec sheet, charging the Proton e.MAS 7 can be both quick and efficient.

Both the e.MAS 7 Prime and Premium models come with an 11kW three-phase AC onboard charger.

Supporting 80 kW DC fast charging, the battery can charge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

While the Premium model takes slightly longer at 6.1 hours for a full 11kW AC charge, this can still be competitive for daily use.

In terms of the range e.MAS 7 Premium has a 60.22kWh battery pack and can provide up to 410km of Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP)-rated range while the lower spec comes with a 49.52kWh battery which provides up to 345km WLTP-rated range.

Pricing

Proton recently announced that the estimated price tag for the e.MAS 7 is RM120,000.

However, it’s unclear whether this is the starting price for its low-spec model, the e.MAS 7 Prime, or if it represents an average price between both variants.

Overall, the Proton e.MAS 7 offers what most regular car users seek in an EV vehicle.

Its overall look and feel meet the expectations of those eager to embrace the electric vehicle trend.

However, its success in attracting buyers may largely depend on the car’s pricing strategy compared to its other rivals already in the market.