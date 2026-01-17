PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17— The upgrade of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) system at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Headquarters was completed on December 17, significantly strengthening security and integrated monitoring capabilities at the premises.

Public Works Department (JKR) Federal Territory of Putrajaya (JKR WPP), acting director Adilah Muniyati Johari, said the RM6.5 million project was carried out under the Facility Management and Maintenance contract to improve monitoring efficiency and support stronger organisational governance.

“The trust placed by MACC in JKR as the technical agency is a great responsibility, with a strong emphasis on building a more stable, integrated, and effective security system,” she said in a statement today

The project, which began on May 29, 2025, involved the installation of 557 Panasonic cameras throughout the MACC Headquarters building.

The installation includes bullet, pan-tilt-zoom, dome cameras, and various high-tech multi-sensors.

“In addition to the camera installation, the upgrade also involved the renewal of the P1 server and the visitor management system to ensure 24-hour monitoring stability,” she added.

Adilah Muniyati said the CCTV system is also equipped with facial recognition and identity verification technology, in line with MACC’s strategic planning.

“The use of this technology allows for more organised and effective security control, as well as better documentation of staff and visitor entries and exits,” she explained.

She attributed the success of the project to the commitment of the main contractor, Jejak Teknologi Sdn Bhd, as well as consistent monitoring on-site to ensure the project was completed within the set timeframe, quality, and budget.

She also expressed appreciation to MACC, particularly the Security, Finance, Accounts and Development Division, and the Management Services for their close cooperation throughout the project. — Bernama