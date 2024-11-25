SHAH ALAM, Nov 25 — The investigation into the case involving Selangor FC player Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim has been taken over by a special team of Bukit Aman CID’s Classified Crimes Investigation Unit, the Selangor State Assembly was told today.

Deputy Speaker Kamri Kamaruddin said that the Selangor State Assembly Office had received feedback from Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan regarding the motion under Rule 17(1) of the Selangor State Assembly Standing Orders, submitted by Abbas Salimmi Che Adzmi@Azmi (PH-Seri Serdang).

“The feedback indicates that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are taking this investigation seriously, and the case has been handed over to a special team from the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit, Criminal Investigation Department of Bukit Aman.

“This team has the expertise and advanced equipment to better identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this incident,” he said before starting the question and anwser session.

On Nov 22, Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman, Mohd Najwan Halimi had said that the state government had yet to receive any updates from the police regarding the progress of the investigation into the case involving the Selangor FC player.

Mohd Najwan said the state government was still awaiting information to be disclosed following the emergency motion condemning extreme actions and violence that threaten the lives and careers of athletes, especially football players, which was unanimously passed during the previous sitting.

The motion, submitted by Abbas Salimmi before the RS-1 Mid-Term Review debate on July 5, called for a thorough investigation into the acid attack on the national player. It was debated by five state assemblymen.

On May 5, the 2023 Asian Cup Top Scorer, aged 26, was a victim of an acid attack at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, resulting in fourth-degree burns to several parts of his body. — Bernama