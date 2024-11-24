KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Thunderstorms and heavy rain with strong winds are expected to occur in 10 states as well as the Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya Federal Territories, until 7pm tonight, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 3.3 pm MetMalaysia said the areas affected are Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

Also affected are Padang Terap, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu (Kedah) and Cameron Highlands, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh and Maran (Pahang).

Similar weather is expected in Kuching, Bau, Serian, Tebedu, Betong, Sarikei, Pakan, Bintulu, Miri, Marudi and Limbang in Sarawak as well as Sabah (the interiors, West Coast, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Sandakan).

According to MetMalaysia, this warning is issued when signs indicate thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 millimetres per hour expected to last more than an hour. — Bernama