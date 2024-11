KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang effective until Nov 29.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the warning covers the entire state of Terengganu, Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai) and Pahang (Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin).

A similar warning has also been issued for Tuesday to Friday, covering Perlis, Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran and Bera), Perak (Hulu Perak) and Kelantan (Gua Musang).

Continuous rain is also expected in Sabah, specifically in Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat until Nov 25. — Bernama