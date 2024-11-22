KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — At the second anniversary celebration of the Madani government, attendees expressed their satisfaction with the event’s smooth organisation and vibrant festivities.

Several said they gained valuable insights from the various ministry booths, which offered informative displays and interactive exhibits at the Kuala Lumpur Convention centre (KLCC) here.

Heng Poh Ho, 60, told Malay Mail that he gained new knowledge from the Health Ministry’s “War on Sugar” booth.

“This is my first time at KLCC. I came here to walk around. I don't know anything about the event. But, I decided to go inside and have a look and then I stopped by the sugar booth.

“It was great, I learned new things from the booth. They treat me so well,” said Heng, who hails from Kulim, Kedah.

Heng gave his experience 4.5 out of five stars.

Apart from showcases, the Health Ministry is also offering free health check-ups for visitors to test their blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar level.

For 69-year-old retired mechanic, Arthunarayanan, he said he came here because of the 60 per cent discount on traffic fines, and bought a few groceries at the Jualan Rahmah Madani booth after he settled his fines.

“They have everything here, especially the services. The groceries that they sell here too are cheap. Very hard to get this price anywhere else,” he said.

At the Jualan Rahmah Madani booth, visitors can purchase a tray of grade A eggs for only RM10.

Other offers include 900g packs of Milo for RM15, 5kg bags of white rice for RM15, and 5kg bottles of cooking oil for RM 21.90.

Arthunarayanan ended up buying some Milo and a tray of eggs.

“Very good, excellent,” he said with a wide smile.

A visitor, who wished to only be known as Lang, said that the event should have more eSports stations.

“They have four PS5s and three are for Fifa and one more is for Gran Turismo. They should set more, if not others would have to wait longer,” he said.

Lang visited several ministry booths and the Public Services Department caught his attention the most.

“I'm always interested to know about it, so I asked a few things to their officers to learn more about it. I love how they carefully and patiently attend me,” he said.

He added that he also visited the job fair to see if there were interesting openings for him.

This three-day event, which runs from today to Sunday, is to mark the second year of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Madani Government.

It aims to showcase the government’s achievements and vision for the future, along with the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention.