SIBU, Nov 22 — A 66-year-old man was lucky to escape after the pickup truck he was driving caught fire at Mile 28 of the Bintulu-Miri Pan Borneo Highway stretch today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a team from the Bintulu fire station was assigned to the scene after receiving a distress call at around 8.30am.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the fire had destroyed the entire vehicle,” Bomba said in a statement.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze using one hose line with water sourced from the fire truck.

The fire was brought under control at 9.19am.

Bomba has yet to establish the cause of the fire and value of damages. — The Borneo Post