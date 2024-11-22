KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Airlines in the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) will soon gain new rights to operate multi-stop flights between foreign countries, enhancing regional connectivity and boosting air travel options.

This is an outcome from the signing of Protocol 5 on own stopover rights between points within the territory of any other Asean member state, which took place during the 30th Asean Transport Ministers Meeting and 58th Asean Senior Transport Officials Meeting.

According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, this will allow airlines from Asean member states to operate flights with stopover rights within other Asean countries, boosting regional air connectivity.

“It facilitates greater operational flexibility for carriers, promotes tourism and enhances trade by providing more seamless and convenient air travel options across the region,” he told a press conference here today.

Loke said previously airlines could only stop at one destination and had to return to their original destination.

“With Protocol 5, the airlines can stop over, for example, Singapore, and from Singapore, (the same aircraft) can continue its journey to Bali.

“This protocol is important for airline companies because even though we have the open sky policy, it only allows a single destination and having to return to country of origin.

“With Protocol 5, airlines companies can soon stop over and head to any country within Asean,” he said.

An example to describe what Protocol 5 allows would be, an airline from country A for example Singapore, can fly to country B for example Thailand and then carry passengers or cargo from country B to country C for example Japan. This includes the right to pick up and drop off passengers in country B.

“The Protocol 5 will take effect once all Asean member states have signed on to it. We are just waiting for a few more countries to sign on to the Protocol 5 (Indonesia and Myanmar),” Loke said adding that this will likely take effect next year.