PUTRAJAYA, Nov 22 — The decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza is apt, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In fact, Anwar said the decision made by the world judicial body was well justified as it was based on the law, and evidence of the ongoing injustice, oppression and killings by the Zionist regime.

“So we welcome the decision and agree that they should be arrested even if they are visiting other countries,” he told reporters when asked about the ICC decision after performing Friday prayers at Surau Al-Husna in Precinct 9 here today.

In a historic decision, the ICC on Thursday announced that arrest warrants had been issued against Netanyahu and Gallant for alleged war crimes they committed in the Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

The arrest warrants were issued amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal attacks on Gaza, which have entered the second year and claimed the lives of approximately 44,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 103,000 others.

Anwar said the ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants for the two individuals also indirectly confirms the incidents of violence and oppression that have occurred against Palestine and its people.

“This is a confirmation of what has been happening all this time (in Palestine), which is sometimes disputed by some people, because the ICC is a body that decides based on law and evidence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the ICC’s arrest warrant is also a victory for those who have been fighting for justice for Palestine.

“It is a victory for those who uphold justice and humanity and will certainly help ease the suffering of the Palestinians and Gazans.

Asked about the United States’ decision to reject the arrest warrants, Anwar said: “That’s the US’s decision, but I think the world’s decision is the opposite.”

Yesterday, international media reported that the White House rejected the ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of crimes against humanity and war in Gaza. — Bernama