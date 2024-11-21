KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Terengganu has recorded 53 cases of underage marriages involving female teenagers between 2022 and 2024.

State Committee Chair for Welfare, Women, Family and National Unity, Maliaman Kassim, said the Kemaman district recorded the highest number with 15 cases, according to a report by Harian Metro.

Besut followed with 13 cases, while Dungun had seven, Kuala Terengganu five, Setiu five, Hulu Terengganu three, Marang three, and Kuala Nerus two.

“Among the reasons for these marriages are to prevent unforeseen situations like pregnancy out of wedlock and promiscuity,” he said.

He was responding to a question raised by Yusop Majid (Permaisuri-Bersatu) during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today, inquiring about the rate of underage marriages, particularly among female children.

Maliaman further explained that most of the teenage girls who married were no longer attending school, and marriage was seen as a way to prevent them from falling into social issues.