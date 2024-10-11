KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Over one million users have registered for MyDigital ID in less than a year since its implementation.

MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Mohd Mirza Mohamed Noor said this demonstrated Malaysia’s readiness to embrace digital transformation, ensuring an easier and more secure way to access government and private sector services online.

“We are incredibly grateful to our users for their confidence in MyDigital ID and their proactiveness in protecting themselves in an ever-challenging digital future.

“Their participation plays a vital role in realising Malaysia’s MyDigital ID’s aspirations, and it is clear that Malaysians are ready to make the shift towards secure and efficient digital services,” he said in a statement today.

He emphasised that this achievement marks an important milestone in Malaysia’s journey to becoming a digitally driven nation, adding that it also highlights the increasing awareness and enthusiasm among Malaysians in embracing digital technology.

Mohd Mirza remarked that as Malaysia enhances its digital transformation, MyDigital ID acts as a trusted digital key, offering quicker, safer and more convenient access to essential services while safeguarding user privacy and data integrity.

“Currently, the MyDigital ID application has been integrated with several government applications, such as the Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS) Mobile, MySejahtera, MyGov portal as well as MyJPJ. The platform will also see integration with popular applications in the future,” he said.

MyDigital ID’s comprehensive services include access to secure e-government services, in addition to banking, telecommunications and healthcare.

To register, users can download the MyDigital ID app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and sign up without visiting kiosks. After registration, Malaysians can log into various apps and portals using just one verification system, making it easier to manage access.

He also noted that the MyDigital ID system verifies users’ identities for government platforms and transactions without collecting personal data. Instead, it compares details from MyKad and the user’s fingerprint or facial features with existing records from agencies like the National Registration Department (NRD) during the registration process.

“The implementation of MyDigital ID marks a pivotal step towards a more user-friendly and secure digital environment, aligned with the government’s vision of harnessing technology to empower its citizens.

“MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd would also like to emphasise and assure Malaysians that MyDigital ID does not store any biometric data of its users. It also does not collect, monitor or store personal data, all while ensuring users do not have more than one digital identity as safety measures,” he said. — Bernama