PUTRAJAYA, Oct 5 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has promptly rectified and enhanced the MyJPJ application after an earlier issue where the message ‘non-Malaysians are ineligible’ was displayed.

In a statement today, JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said that B1 and B2 licence holders can now recheck their eligibility status through the app.

“Those who previously received the message ‘non-Malaysians are ineligible’ are advised to log out and then log back into the MyJPJ app.

“They can then verify their eligibility status under the Eligibility Check for the Special Transition Programme to Class B tab,” he said.

Yesterday, a portal reported user dissatisfaction with the app, as some received the ‘non-Malaysians are ineligible’ message while checking their eligibility for the programme.

In a related development, Aedy Fadly said that driving institutes listed under the programme have received a high number of applications from eligible B1 and B2 licence holders.

Therefore, he urged applicants not to rush their registration, as the programme has no specific deadline or time limit.

“JPJ has also informed all driving institutes involved to accept every application,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that 3.33 million eligible B1 and B2 licence holders can now register for the Special Transition Programme to Class B at 139 driving institutes nationwide.

The list of driving institutes offering the programme can be found by scanning the QR code displayed on JPJ’s official Facebook page. — Bernama