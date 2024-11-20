SERIAN, Nov 20 — A collision involving a car and a lorry at Mile 29 Jalan Kuching-Serian here this morning left a woman pinned to the front passenger seat.

Her husband, who was driving, was injured but managed to escape.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) confirmed receiving a report on the accident at 11.22am.

A team from the Serian fire station was sent to the scene.

Prior to the arrival of rescuers, some members of the public could be seen helping to control traffic, while others attempted to extricate the woman from the car.

Firefighters and APM personnel carry the woman to the ambulance. — Galileo Petingi/The Borneo Post pic

When the firefighters arrived, they managed to extricate the victim and then carried her on a stretcher to an ambulance with the help of Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel.

She is believed to have sustained a leg injury.

Her husband also received first aid treatment from medical personnel at the scene.

Firefighters then helped to clear debris from the scene while police personnel helped to control the traffic. — The Borneo Post