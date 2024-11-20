KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Part of Jalan Masjid India, previously affected by a sinkhole incident, has been reopened to the public, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said in a statement today

DBKL announced that the reopened section includes the area near the Jalan Masjid India police beat and the alley between business premises, effective from November 10, in a Bernama report.

“This reopening was carried out after repair works and soil investigations in the affected area were successfully completed,” DBKL said.

“DBKL appreciates the patience and cooperation shown by the public and stakeholders throughout the duration of these works,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, DBKL said the ground zero area near Wisma Melayu, where the sinkhole occurred, remains closed as repair works are ongoing.

“Based on the progress at the site, the ground zero area is expected to fully reopen by the end of December 2024, earlier than the initial target of February 2025.

“DBKL is committed to ensuring these works are completed safely and comprehensively,” the statement said.