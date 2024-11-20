KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The prosecution today withdrew the charge against the late Tun Daim Zainuddin for failure to comply with a notice to declare his assets, citing his death.

According to Free Malaysia Today, deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told the Sessions Court that the charge Section 36(2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act would no longer be pursued.

“We wish to extend our condolences,” Wan Shaharuddin was quoted as saying.

The former finance minister died on Nov 13.

On January 29, Daim pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to comply with a notice to declare his assets, including several luxury vehicles, companies, and properties across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, and Kedah.

His wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, 66, has also been charged with one count of failing to comply with a MACC notice by not declaring assets, which included Menara Ilham and several properties in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Yesterday, Na’imah told authorities not to drop the charge against Daim over his death, saying the trial should proceed to provide clarity over the allegations against him.