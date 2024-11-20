BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 20 — A man who was previously stateless expressed his gratitude and joy after his efforts paid off when the Penang High Court approved his application for Malaysian citizenship.

The application by Mohd Razwil Abdullah was granted by Penang High Court Judge Datuk Quay Chew Soon on Nov 14, who ordered the National Registration Department to issue a new birth certificate with a Malaysian citizen status to the 40-year-old.

Lawyer Habib Rahman Seeni Mohideen said his client was discovered as a baby in 1984 by a woman named Rohaida Abdul Rashid near a garbage bin at Chow Kit Market, Kuala Lumpur, wrapped in a white towel, with his umbilical cord still attached.

“He was taken in and cared for by the woman until he was four years old, after which he was handed over to the Social Welfare Department and remained under their care until he was 15,” Habib Rahman said at a press conference yesterday.

The lawyer said newly uncovered information from Rohaida helped answer questions about Mohd Razwil’s background, which enabled them to reapply for citizenship after previous applications were rejected due to lack of information about his parents.

Mohd Razwil said he spent his entire youth in welfare homes and never knew his parents or any other family members.

He said that his status as a stateless individual denied him access to stable employment, disqualified him from free healthcare, and subjected him to exploitation by employers who paid him meager wages.

“I faced difficulties learning about my life’s history because there were no records. I had to rely on social media to trace people who might know about my birth, and I finally found Puan Rohaida.

“I hope to start a new life and secure stable employment. I am grateful to Puan Rohaida and the Social Welfare Department for caring for me when I was young,” said Mohd Razwil, who is now working at a restaurant. — Bernama