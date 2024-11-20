KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) director of management, Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kasim, announced today that PDRM is partnering with the Melaka state government and the Police Management Department to host the Blue Serenade Charity Dinner at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) on December 28.

He said that the event, which coincides with Visit Melaka Year 2024, aims to strengthen the relationship between police officers and the community while raising funds to support the department’s welfare and operational needs.

“The goal of this event is not only to promote a positive relationship between the police force and the public but also to raise funds for the police management department’s club to upgrade our equipment,” he said at a press conference.

“Additionally, the event will provide aid to officers affected by disasters, particularly those in the management department who have suffered losses due to recent floods, with many having sustained damage to their homes and requiring repairs.”

Azmi also revealed that the event will feature a performance by the PDRM Orchestra, alongside renowned local artists such as Datuk Jamal Abdillah, Joe Branco, Ella, and Ziana Zain.

The event will be attended by prominent figures, including Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

“The concert will begin at 8pm, but during the day, we will host a community carnival featuring exhibition booths, sales, traffic fine discount counters, and a meet-and-greet session with PDRM officers,” Azmi added.

When asked about the sales target for the concert, he clarified that the primary goal is not to set a large target but to focus on the charitable cause.