To align with the widespread adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Malaysian government is primed to drive transformation for its higher education sector.

Universities, positioned as engines of collaboration and entrepreneurship, hold the key to unlocking this transformation via international partnerships with an AI focus.

University of Bristol, home to the UK's largest supercomputer, has long been at the forefront for AI research, which is harnessed into practical, real-life applications.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 –– The rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is evident in our lives today, exerting its influence across different industries –– which includes the higher education sector. In acknowledging the impact of this game-changing technology, the Malaysian government is undertaking an ambitious overhaul of its Higher Education Plan in equipping graduates to be future-ready with practical, hands-on experiences.

This transformative shift is set to pave the way for greater involvement of universities that positions them as engines of collaboration, entrepreneurship, and economic growth, and strengthens their capacity to commercialise research. As the world of academia and business find their paths increasingly entwined, the vision now beckons for the creation of campuses that would serve as innovation hubs.

Yet as the rise of AI accelerates, the question lies on the readiness of Malaysia in preparing for these reforms to succeed while broadening the access of higher education for all. It also poses the question with talent retention, since Malaysia faces the challenge of losing out skilled and bright minds to its regional counterparts despite being the nation that welcomes more international students than other countries in South East Asia.

Andrew Sheng, economist and distinguished fellow at the Asia Global Institute, University of Hong Kong and University of Bristol alumnus. –– Picture courtesy of University of Bristol

Andrew Sheng, economist and distinguished fellow at the Asia Global Institute, University of Hong Kong, opines that as countries like Singapore and Hong Kong are offering higher market salaries, this has led to a brain drain of Malaysia’s top talents. “Addressing this talent gap is crucial if Malaysia aims to become a leader in AI innovation –– the race for AI dominance is a race for talent. And this is where universities here can play a critical role to close the gap,” he adds.

A key component, he proposes, is to forge partnerships with global institutions that already harness the power of supercomputing, such as international AI-focused universities that can train and produce the expertise required in safeguarding and elevating the country’s future.

University of Bristol is home to the UK’s largest, fastest and most powerful supercomputer, the Isambard AI, and which has been at the forefront of supercomputer research since the 1970s.

Professor Evelyn Welch Vice Chancellor of the University of Bristol. –– Picture courtesy of University of Bristol

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bristol, Professor Evelyn Welch, stresses the need for modern education to train students in thinking beyond borders and industries, which would prepare them for roles that drive meaningful change. “Universities must rethink their role in today’s modern world that shifts from mere intellectual pursuit to translating cutting-edge research into practical applications, making global cooperation the driver to accelerating AI talent development,” says Welch. She adds that Bristol traces its deep ties with Malaysia to more than 3,000 alumni, including Sheng, who have all gone on to contribute in different ways across diverse sectors within the region today.

Supercomputers and a dynamic campus mark the dawn of a new era for Malaysia’s higher education sector. –– Picture courtesy of University of Bristol

To facilitate Malaysia’s AI revolution, Sheng and Welch calls for an entrepreneurial culture that helps nurture a supportive ecosystem for startups and innovation –– this is where the advent of supercomputing, spinouts, and porous campuses could deliver a reimagined education sector that bolsters Malaysia’s attractiveness as a hub for students, researchers, workers, and businesses.

In fact, the University of Bristol is constructing a new campus that fosters collaboration among students, businesses, and researchers that embraces AI and cybersecurity, breaking down barriers that allow for innovative ideas to flow freely. It is hoped that universities with strong connections to industry and government can support the country’s startup ecosystem to be more robust, agile, and resilient to modern-day challenges; the contextual reality is that despite the 10x growth of Malaysia’s startups from 300 to over 3,000 in the past decade, many have struggled to succeed.

Introducing the Porous Campus Model where industry meets academic programmes. –– Picture courtesy of University of Bristol

Along with embracing AI is the due diligence of ethical AI –– a subject responsibility for universities to train and teach their students. Welch points out that while AI is capable of processing vast amounts of harvested data at incredible speed, AI cannot replace the deep understanding or ethical judgement that humans have. “A powerful tool comes with powerful implications –– therefore, all future curriculum must not only include business, finance, and data science, but ethical lessons and questions surrounding AI.”

The AI-driven revolution in Malaysia’s higher education system represents both an opportunity and a challenge. If Malaysia is to position itself as a frontrunner of AI-driven education and innovation, it requires concerted efforts from the government, academia, and industry to create an ecosystem where talent thrives, research is commercialised, and local knowledge is harnessed for global impact.

Learn more here: Open for Business | Campaigns | University of Bristol

Taylor’s University and University of Bristol lead the way, evolving from research excellence to fostering entrepreneurship by offering strong market pathways for startups. –– Picture courtesy of University of Bristol

About the University of Bristol

Awarded ‘AI University of the Year’ at the UK AI Awards, the University is ranked within the top ten universities in the UK and 54th in the world (QS World University Rankings 2025). It is also ranked among the top five institutions in the UK for its research, according to analysis of the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021; and is the 5th most targeted university by top UK employers.

The University was founded in 1876 and was granted its Royal Charter in 1909. It was the first university in England to admit women on the same basis as men. The University is a major force in the economic, social and cultural life of Bristol and the region, but is also a significant player on the world stage. It has over 20,000 undergraduates and over 7,000 postgraduate students from more than 150 countries, and its research links span the globe.