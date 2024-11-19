KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor succeeded today in convincing the judge hearing 1MDB’s civil suit against her seeking US$346 million (RM1.6 billion) to step aside over potential conflict.

According to Utusan Malaysia, High Court judge Leong Wai Hong granted Rosmah’s application, citing the principle that justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done.

“According to the affidavit submitted in support of her application for me to recuse myself, the first defendant (Rosmah) stated that her request was based on my prior role as a partner at Messrs Skrine and my position as the former Head of Legal and Arbitration at the firm from 2011 to 2021.

“The defendant argued that during that period, Messrs Skrine acted as legal counsel for the plaintiff (1MDB), which is directly involved in the subject matter of this suit, including investigations into 1MDB and her husband, Najib Razak, who was the prime minister at the time.

“After considering the application, I agreed to recuse myself from presiding over this case, adhering to the principle that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done. The suit will now be heard before another High Court judge,” he was quoted as saying.

In May, 1MDB and 10 other companies sued Rosmah over the purchase of luxury items amounting to over US$346 million, alleged to have been obtained through the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

Rosmah is being sued along with Shabnam Naraindas Daswani (also known as Natasha Mirpuri), who allegedly purchased or procured the luxury goods for Rosmah.

In the suit, they are asking Rosmah to return any of these items in her possession and to pay approximately US$350 million or an amount to be assessed by the court. They also want Shabnam to pay a sum to be determined by the court.