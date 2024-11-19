KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A secondary student died after falling from her school building in Jelutong yesterday.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the 14-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene after falling from the eighth floor of the school.

According to Sinar Harian, he said a Hospital Pulau Pinang medical officer notified the police about the incident at 5:57pm.

“We received a report that a Form Two student had passed away after falling from the building of a school here.

“Investigations at the scene and examination of the victim’s body found no elements of crime in this case,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the case has been classified as a sudden death.

“The public is advised not to speculate on this case in a way that could hinder police investigations,” he urged.

Abdul Rozak also appealed to the public not to circulate images or videos of the scene out of respect for the victim and her family.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).