KUALA LUMPUR, November 19 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living warned non-Muslim business owners that stern action would be taken for using Islamic symbols to deceive Muslim consumers.

In a written reply to parliament, the ministry cited that such traders may be caught under the Trade Description (Definition of Halal) Order 2011 which carries a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment for three years or both, if found guilty.

“For premises owned by non-Muslim traders, the use of symbols such as mosques, Kaaba, crescent moon, stars, symbols or writings that can be associated with Islam, including the act of hanging verses of the Holy Quran if used for the purpose of deceiving or confusing Muslim consumers is an offence under the Trade Description (Definition of Halal) Order 2011,” the Ministry said in the reply, yesterday.

Nonetheless, the ministry underscored that both Muslim and non-Muslim traders will face stern action if halal language was used to deceive consumers.

Business owners must possess a halal certificate before they are authorised to use language that indicates that a product is Halal as per the Trade Description (Halal Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011.

A violation of the order will result in a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment not more than 3 years or both, the ministry said in response to Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib’s question.