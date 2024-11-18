RIO DE JANEIRO (Brazil), Nov 18 — The traditional notion that students should rely heavily on certain countries or prestigious universities for their education is becoming increasingly irrelevant, said Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was among the topics that was discussed in his meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva here earlier yesterday.

“Both of us also agreed to work on collaboration in terms of research and development in the aspect of education.

“This is because the traditional thinking of total obsession and dependence on particular countries and particular universities, I think, is not obsolete, basically, quite not quite relevant with the dictates of the times,” he said at the celebration of Malaysia’s Yinson Holdings Bhd’s floating, production storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit, Maria Quitéria, which achieved its first oil production on Oct 15, 2024.

Hence, he said the various ministries, including on higher education, should now look at the possibility of collaboration between universities as well as on research and development.

“Which would mean, we will have more contact, communications and collaboration,” said Anwar, who is here for his first official visit and as a guest country for the G20 Summit.

The commitment towards fostering Global South centrality and neutrality should also include education, he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, also took the opportunity to invite the business community present at the event to invest in Malaysia.

“We would certainly also welcome Brazilian investors into Malaysia.”

“President Luiz indicated to me that he may visit Malaysia during the ASEAN heads of government meeting next year, and that would also be a wonderful setting where captains of industry from Brazil will have the chance to expand their collaboration with Malaysian industry players,” he said.

Malaysia along with 16 other countries, including Chile, Qatar, Egypt, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam are guest countries for the G20 Summit.

The G20 consists of 19 countries and two unions, namely Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, United States, European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU).

Malaysia and Brazil celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

In 2023, Brazil, the largest country in South America, was Malaysia’s 20th largest trading partner, 29th largest export destination, and 17th largest import source.

Among Latin American and Caribbean countries, Brazil is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, second-largest export destination, and largest import source. — Bernama



