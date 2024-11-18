MELAKA, Nov 18 — Melaka has revoked the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (D.P.S.M) which carries the title Datuk conferred on GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) chief executive officer Nasiruddin Mohd Ali on Aug 25 with immediate effect.

State secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad, in a statement, said the decision was made by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam following advice from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

“Therefore, Nasiruddin’s name has been removed from the list of recipients for state awards and honours in 2024.

“The revocation of the award is in line with the prerogative powers of the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri under Article 34B, Part IV, of the Melaka State Constitution,” he said.

Azhar added that Nasiruddin is no longer permitted to use the title and must return the award to the Melaka State Secretary’s Office at Kompleks Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh.

On Oct 14, Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil said the State Fatwa Committee, in a meeting on Oct 3, had declared that the teachings and practices of GISBH were deviant.

He said the teachings and practices of GISBH exhibit similarities to elements associated with Al-Arqam, declared deviant in 1994, and Syarikat Rufaqa’ Corporation Sdn Bhd, banned in 2007. — Bernama