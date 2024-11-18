BINTULU, Nov 18 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh) has been called on to conduct more frequent safety audits in large industrial areas such as Samalaju Industrial Park.

The call from social activist Dr Abdul Kuddus Ramlee follows a fire and explosion at Samalaju yesterday, the third such industrial incident there this year.

“Regular monitoring can identify potential risks earlier,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said repeated incidents of explosions and fires at Samalaju Industrial Park have called into question the effectiveness of safety measures practised there and stressed it is vital the persistent issue is addressed urgently.

“Factory management and authorities must ensure that each factory complies with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety, including risk mitigation plans and regular emergency drills for workers,” he said.

Although OM Materials Sarawak has stated that there were no fatalities in the latest incident, Abdul Kuddus stressed the company’s responsibility should not end there.

He urged for transparency to restore trust among workers and residents in the area by providing a comprehensive report on the causes of the incident and measures taken to prevent future occurrences.

He further recommended upgrading facilities such as automatic fire suppression systems, gas sensors, and hazardous material monitoring systems.

Collaboration with industrial safety experts could help improve safety standards, he opined.

“The surrounding community should be educated about risks and safety measures. Establishing joint emergency response teams between factories and the community is also crucial to minimise impacts if incidents recur,” he added.

He also called for a comprehensive review of industrial safety policies in Sarawak.

He suggested the state government develop a master plan for industrial safety, particularly for high-risk areas such as Samalaju.

“Safety is a priority, and these incidents should serve as a catalyst for drastic measures to prevent larger tragedies.

“Citizens and workers also have the right to voice their concerns to ensure positive changes occur,” he added. — The Borneo Post