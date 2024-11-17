PETALING JAYA, Nov 17 — The National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJM), the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ), and Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) have yesterday demanded for the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) to explain the proposed amendments to the Printing Presses and Publications Act (PPPA) 1984.

In a joint statement, the groups said they were concerned over rumours that the proposed amendments could lead to stricter media regulations, including harsher penalties and expanded conditions for press operations.

“NUJM, CIJ, and Geramm take this news seriously as there are concerns that it may be true and could have a significant impact on media organisations and workers, as well as further threaten press freedom in Malaysia,” the groups said.

According to the statement, it was rumoured that the ministry plans to reinstate a requirement for media outlets to renew their licences every three years, while also expanding the definition of “publication” to include digital and online content.

The organisations called on KDN to provide clarity and transparency on the matter, offering an update on the actual proposals so that journalists and media workers can properly inform the public and their colleagues.

“This is a critical moment for the Madani government to demonstrate its commitment to reform. There should be no attempt to undermine media freedom, especially when the government plans to table the Malaysian Media Council Bill,” they added.

NUJM, CIJ, and GERAMM also stressed on the importance of a constructive dialogue with all stakeholders before any decisions are made.

It was reported last month that the Bill on media council is expected to be tabled for its first reading in the current Dewan Rakyat session.

Civil rights groups and advocates for free speech have been calling for the repeal of the PPPA Act as it is used by the government to suppress the right to freedom of expression and information.

In March this year, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had previously said his ministry would not be making any amendments to the PPPA following concerned inquiries from editors.