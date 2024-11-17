KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — A video has been posted online to show a security car escorting an unidentified VIP crashing into a Proton Saga that was already nearly stopped to let the convoy pass.

In the 54-second video, cars on the middle and fast lane on the unspecified highway begin slowing as the lead police patrol car with activated sirens and strobe lights approaches in rainy conditions.

The VIP convoy then attempts to filter between the two lanes but is obstructed further ahead.

While the leading cars including the Toyota Vellfire being escorted slow and stop, what appeared to be the sweeper car accelerates before realising that the convoy is blocked.

It then crashes into the Proton that was recording both front and rear views of the incident, causing the driver to scream in shock.

A child could also begins to start crying loudly, although it was unclear if this was due to shock or pain.

Subsequent footage of the accident showed significant damage to the Proton, with its driver’s side rear quarter panel entirely crushed almost to the C-pillar.