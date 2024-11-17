KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — A patrol unit from the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (MAF) 2nd Infantry Division discovered an armed and undocumented Thai national while conducting border patrols in Kelantan.

According to the division, the patrollers from the 8th Infantry Brigade caught the 31-year-old man attempting to hide in a forest trail along the Malaysian border on the night of Nov 15,

“The individual, claiming to be a Thai national without valid travel documents, confessed to crossing the Golok River from Thailand into Malaysia with the intention of hunting.

“During the inspection, authorities found an air rifle, a wooden axe, a machete, measuring tape, marbles, air rifle gas, a headlamp, a bottle of ketum water, and some Myanmar currency,” the division command said in a statement.

Weapons and items seized from the Thai national captured in Kelantan on Nov 15, 2024. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Armed Forces

The Thai suspect was then handed to the Tanah Merah district police for further action.

The division command then reiterated the importance of ensuring national security and maintaining law enforcement presence at key border areas.

The Malaysian-Thai border crossing near Golok is a major location for illegal crossings and smuggling.