KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Tengku Zatashah of Selangor said she hosted her “little sister”, model Ayla Sham and the daughter of former Hong Kong star Chingmy Yau, who visited Malaysia to join her in charity work.

On Instagram, the daughter of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah shared her joy of reuniting with Ayla, who previously interviewed the former when the princess visited Hong Kong.

“Last night with my dear Ayla at Make-A-Wish Malaysia Wish Ball charity gala. It was a wonderful evening with amazing auction items, and also all our Wishes were adopted. Thank you so much to everyone for your generous support.

“I am also grateful to my mèimei for flying in from Hong Kong to support me at Make-A-Wish Malaysia. You've made a young girl, our Wish Child, very happy with your Wish adoption. Thank you.” Tengku Zatasha said.

Aside from the Make-A-Wish ball, Tengku Zatashah also shared a video from their participation in a Kechara Soup Kitchen food distribution event.

The princess also disclosed that she gave Ayla a private tour of Istana Alam Shah in Klang, the palace of her father, the Sultan of Selangor.