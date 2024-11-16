KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — More Malaysians have become increasingly mindful of their sugar intake, with many embracing the concept of “kurang manis” (less sweet) when ordering drinks.

Despite these positive efforts, diabetes and pre-diabetes rates continue to soar, indicating that more comprehensive measures are needed to address this pressing health issue.

According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey Report 2023, a staggering 15.6 per cent of Malaysian adults are currently living with diabetes.

Compounding this issue, a recent survey conducted by the Health Ministry revealed that nearly five million Malaysians are at risk of developing pre-diabetes or diabetes, which equates to one in six individuals.

Alarmingly, the survey also highlighted that 76 per cent of respondents had never tested their blood sugar levels, underscoring the urgent need for increased awareness and preventative measures.

Understanding blood sugar

Blood sugar, or glucose, is essential for energy production in our body.

It is derived from our food and is regulated by the hormone insulin.

Unlike common belief, glucose isn’t only in sugar. It can be obtained from various dietary sources such as carbohydrates (grains, bread, pasta and legumes), fruits, vegetables, dairy products and of course sugar and sweeteners.

Therefore, maintaining adequate glucose intake and normal blood sugar levels is crucial for overall health, while irregularities can lead to serious health issues.

Why should you test your blood sugar more often?

Regular blood sugar testing is vital for early detection and management of diabetes and pre-diabetes.

Monitoring your blood sugar levels can help identify potential problems before they escalate into more severe conditions.

Therefore, early detection can lead to timely interventions, which are critical to managing health outcomes effectively.

What is pre-diabetes?

Pre-diabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes.

It’s a warning sign that you’re at risk of developing diabetes if some lifestyle changes are not made.

Generally, pre-diabetes has no clear symptoms, which is why it’s often undetected unless tested. However, some people may experience signs such as increased thirst or frequent urination.

Without intervention and lifestyle changes, pre-diabetes is likely to progress to diabetes, increasing the risk of severe health complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and nerve damage.

Risks of being diabetic

Being diabetic, especially if the condition is not well managed, poses several significant health risks due to chronically high blood sugar levels.

These include cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, kidney damage, eye damage, and an increased risk of infections.

Additionally, diabetes can lead to long-term complications such as foot damage, skin conditions, and hearing impairment.

Factors leading to diabetes

Unlike common beliefs, eating sugary food isn’t the only cause of diabetes.

The disease develops from a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors.

Several contributing factors include:

1. Insulin resistance: In Type 2 diabetes, the body’s cells are resistant to insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas that regulates blood sugar. This means that the body requires more insulin to keep the blood sugar in check, which then results in higher blood sugar levels.

2. Obesity: Excess body fat, particularly around the abdomen, is a significant risk factor for type 2 diabetes. Fat tissue can produce hormones and other substances that lead to insulin resistance.

3. Poor diet: A diet high in processed sugar, refined carbohydrates and saturated fats can lead to weight gain and eventually increase the risk of diabetes.

4. Genetics: A family history of diabetes increases the likelihood of developing the condition.

5. Sedentary lifestyle: Physical inactivity contributes to weight gain and increases the risk of developing insulin resistance.

Can diabetes be reversed?

The good news is that with lifestyle changes, chances of reversing pre-diabetes can often be possible.

Similarly, Type 2 diabetes can often be managed effectively, and in some cases, it may be possible to achieve remission, where blood sugar levels return to a normal range without the need for diabetes medications.

However, this is different from a true “cure” or complete reversal as it requires long-term lifestyle changes.

Adopting a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and regularly monitoring blood sugar levels are effective strategies for managing these conditions.

The same, however, cannot be applied to Type 1 diabetes as it requires lifelong management through insulin therapy, dietary control and regular blood sugar monitoring.

That’s because Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, resulting in little to no insulin production in the body.