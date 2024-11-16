KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor declined to comment further on allegations of a corruption scandal involving assemblymen from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), stating that the matter should be left to the relevant authorities to handle.

He also urged reporters to refrain from raising the issue.

“Every day, I get asked the same thing. Stop asking about such stories.

“Don’t dwell on it. Let the relevant departments carry out their investigations and take necessary action.

“We’ll just wait and see,” he said light-heartedly to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the WorldSkills Malaysia Sabah 2024 competition at the Mara Skills Institute here today.

Malaysiakini recently released a series of recordings alleging corruption and abuse of power involving high-ranking leaders. The allegations have sparked public debate and prompted investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The first one was an audio recording where Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob is allegedly heard discussing bribes with a contractor. The assemblyman has denied wrongdoing, suggesting the clip could have been fabricated using artificial intelligence.

Another video was the alleged whistleblower accusing Hajiji of abusing his power.

Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang’s video was also released the following day, where he was allegedly talking how he secured one prospecting licence even though he asked for two from Hajiji. However, he defended himself, asserting that no corruption occurred during the meeting and pledging cooperation with MACC if summoned.

The recent videos involve Tempasuk assemblyman Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari and Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Arsad denied the allegation, which he believed intended to tarnish his reputation.

As of press time, Shahelmey has not issued any statement on the video. — The Borneo Post