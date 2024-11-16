KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — A suspected burglar was found dead after an apparent botched break-in of a house at Sunrise Park in Kluang, Johor, yesterday.

The Star reported that the police have since arrested two other suspects from the incident, and were hunting a fourth.

Kluang deputy OCPD Supt Nik Mohd Azmi Husin said a crime prevention unit disrupted the attempted break-in last night after it was reported by phone.

“Initial investigations suggest the deceased suffered a severe injury to the right arm, possibly involving a major blood vessel,” he was quoted as saying.

“Police are examining whether the injury was caused by an iron fence or another object during the break-in or escape attempt.”

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.

Two detained suspects, aged 29 and 48, also tested positive for methamphetamine during urine tests and both have prior police records.