KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Lee Hao Yi, 21, was charged at the magistrates court in Ipoh today with the murder of his aunt, whom he allegedly beat to death with his fists.

According to The Star, the jobless Lee nodded when the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code was read out to him, but did not enter a plea as the case would be transferred to the High Court.

Lee is alleged to have killed his aunt, 54-year-old Lee Huey Ting between Nov 6 and Nov 10 at No 20, Jalan Pengkalan Barat 25, Taman Puteri Lindungan Bintang, Kinta.

Previously, acting Perak deputy police chief Zulkafli Sariaat told a press conference that Lee was believed to have lost his temper with his aunt, claiming she was overbearing.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked her, punching her repeatedly until she fell down a flight of stairs.

Lee claimed to have thought she had only fainted, before placing her body in a room and leaving it there until a police team discovered it in a decomposed state four days later.