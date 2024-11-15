KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — A 33-year-old man lost his life and two others were injured in a three-vehicle accident involving a container lorry on the North-South Expressway in Kluang, Johor, just two days after a similar tragedy in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, which claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman and seriously injured a 25-year-old man.

Renggam Fire and Rescue Operation Commander Abd Rahim Razali reported that an emergency call about the incident was received around 7.43am, noting it occurred at KM 69.5 of the highway on Friday (November 15), according to a report in The Star today.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, with his body handed over to police for further action.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, who were travelling in a car, sustained injuries in the accident.

One of the car’s occupants was trapped in the driver’s seat and had to be extricated with specialised equipment, while the other passenger was transported to the hospital by bystanders at the scene.

The lorry driver, a 40-year-old man, was unharmed.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and Kluang police said they will issue a press statement soon.

Images and footage of the incident have been shared widely on social media.