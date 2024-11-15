KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — An angler made a gruesome discover early this morning when he went to check his fishing trap in Kampung Gaung, Pendek in Kelantan: the body of a woman was found floating near the riverbank.

The woman, who was fully clothed and wearing a headscarf, was discovered around 9am by the angler who had gone to check his fishing equipment at the site, according to the Buletin TV3 news portal in a report published today.

According to witness Shahrul Nazmie Muhamad, 37, he was alerted by the angler, a friend, who asked him to join him on a boat after finding the body.

“I was at home near the river when my friend informed me about the discovery. He asked me to come along to confirm what he had found,” Shahrul Nazmie said.

“When we arrived at the spot where he had set his fishing trap, it was indeed a woman’s body floating and already bloated,” he added.

Without touching the body, Shahrul immediately contacted the authorities to report the discovery.

Meanwhile, Tunjong Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Zainal Fitri Husain said they received a call at 10.05am.

“Upon arrival, it was confirmed that a woman’s body was floating in the river, caught in the fishing trap,” he said.

Firefighters and police officers used a boat to retrieve the body.

“The body, which was bloated and emitting an odour, was handed over to the police for further action.”

The remains were sent to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II) for a post-mortem examination.