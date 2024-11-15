KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The integrity of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) remains a serious concern, despite repeated warnings and reminders, lamented Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He stressed the urgent need for a drastic and fundamental change in work culture and integrity to ensure the force stays relevant and earns the respect of the public.

“The credibility and image of PDRM have been tarnished by the arrest of several officers involved in crimes such as drug offences, abuse of power, and other criminal activities.

“In 2023, 22 PDRM officers were implicated in commercial crime cases. Alarmingly, this year the number of officers involved in commercial crime cases rose to 23 between January and September,” he said during the November 2024 IGP Monthly Assembly at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID).

Also present were deputy IGP Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and CCID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

He also expressed disappointment over the misconduct of some police personnel, describing their actions as selfish.

“I am deeply disappointed and disheartened because the trust placed in the blue uniform we proudly wear has been abused by those who, frankly, I describe as dishonourable and self-serving human beings.

“Therefore, in conjunction with the launch of National Integrity Month 2024, themed ‘Teguh Integriti Kukuh Pertiwi,’ on November 5 by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, PDRM fully supports the government’s noble efforts to strengthen the culture of integrity,” he added. — Bernama