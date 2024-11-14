KUCHING, Nov 14 — Pending assemblyman Violet Yong has called for an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into the award of a RM122 million contract by Sarawak Metro to a joint venture company for hydrogen-powered feeder buses.

Also urging the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Union) to look into the matter, Yong questioned the legitimacy and transparency of the tender process for the contract.

“Both companies (which formed the joint venture) had reported losses over the past three years, despite the tender criteria requiring a positive average net profit over the same period,” she said in her debate on the Supply (2025) Bill 2024 at the State Legislative Assembly sitting yesterday.

She said the financial track record should have disqualified the companies according to Sarawak Metro’s own criteria.

She also raised concerns about the technical qualifications of the companies.

“The tender specified that bidders must have experience with hydrogen bus technology, with at least one working prototype or operational hydrogen bus produced within the last seven years,” she said.

However, Yong said one of the companies was registered as a general trading company, and the other primarily focuses on electric and conventional buses.

This, she said, reflects poorly on Sarawak Metro’s Tender Evaluation Panel, as both companies were seemingly unqualified yet still awarded the contract.

“I urge MACC to investigate, no official report is required for the commission to act. It is crucial to scrutinise this RM122 million contract and other contracts awarded by Sarawak Metro to safeguard public funds,” she said.

In addition, Yong raised concerns over the existing fleet of three hydrogen buses in Kuching, initially introduced for city and Damai loops in 2021.

She claimed that the buses have been suspended from service, casting doubt on Sarawak Metro’s ability to handle an expanded fleet of 55 hydrogen buses.

“The state government needs to step in to uphold transparency and good governance. If Sarawak Metro cannot manage three hydrogen buses, how will they handle a fleet of 55?” she asked.

She concluded her speech by calling on the state government to cancel the current contract and launch a new tender process, particularly given reports that six other companies had initially submitted bids. — The Borneo Post