JAKARTA, Nov 14 — A total of 124 Malaysians have reported their presence in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, as of Wednesday, according to the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta.

Of the total, 53 people left Labuan Bajo by sea following the temporary closure of airspace after the eruption of the Lewotobi Laki-Laki Volcano on Flores Island.

“Malaysian citizens affected are requested to follow the instructions of local authorities and flight status from time to time,” the embassy said in a statement.

The plume of smoke and ash from the volcanic eruption has caused the cancellation of a number of flights at Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport, Lombok, and Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali.

For advice and consular assistance in Bali, stranded Malaysians can contact Drs Panudiana Kuhn, Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Bali at Tel:+623 6175 1953 or email: [email protected].

The embassy also advised them to follow the latest developments and plan their travel, especially in affected locations. — Bernama