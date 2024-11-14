KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The Sessions Court judge hearing the corruption trial involving former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng today rebuked the defence counsel for repeatedly asking the same questions.

Judge Azura Alwi noted that the questions raised by the defence had already been answered by the former director of Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZCSB), Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, 65, during previous proceedings challenging the credibility of the witness.

“I’m sitting here. I’ve already gathered all that information. I’m just waiting for submissions from both sides. There’s no need to repeat the questions, especially regarding the businessman, G. Gnanaraja. We’re now in the main trial proceedings, so let’s focus on the charges.

“Lawyer Haijan Omar has already asked extensively about the payments to Gnanaraja. We’ve got the answers, so why keep asking about the Gnanaraja case?” Azura emphasised.

Earlier, Lim’s lawyer RSN Rayer raised questions about Zarul Ahmad’s 2018 media statement, which contradicted his testimony in court.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin objected to the questions, arguing they had already been asked during the proceedings challenging Zarul Ahmad’s credibility.

“What’s the point of challenging the witness’s credibility if the same question is asked during the main trial? It’s not about anything else, I don’t want to waste time, and YB Lim Guan Eng has been sitting there in the dock for who knows how long — I’m afraid he might get a slipped disc,” he said.

Rayer then argued that the question was relevant because Zarul Ahmad had revised what he had said in his witness statement.

“In his press statement, the witness said that money was paid to Gnanaraja because of his close ties with the Barisan Nasional government, allegedly to stop the corruption investigation into the witness’s company.

“However, in his witness statement, the witness stated that the money was paid to a special purpose vehicle as an intermediary to pay the bribe to my client (Lim),” the lawyer said.

After being reprimanded by Azura, the lawyer agreed and proceeded to ask a different question.

According to the first amended charge, Lim, 63, who was the chief minister of Penang at the time, is accused of using his position to receive a bribe of RM3.3 million by helping a company owned by Zarul Ahmad between January 2011 and August 2017 at the Chief Minister’s Office.

The company was appointed to implement the Main Roads and Tunnel Construction Project in Penang, worth RM6,341,383,702.

In the second amended charge, Lim is accused of soliciting a bribe of 10 percent of the profits from Zarul Ahmad near the Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, between 12.30 am and 2.00am in March 2011, as payment for assisting his company being appointed for the same project.

He is also facing two charges of causing two lots of Penang state government land valued at RM208.8 million, to be transferred to a developer linked to the underwater tunnel project, allegedly committed at the Penang Land and Mines Office, Komtar on February 17, 2015, and March 22, 2017.

The trial resumes tomorrow. — Bernama