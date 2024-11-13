LIMA, Nov 13 — The aircraft carrying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim touched down at 11.15 pm local time on Tuesday, marking his official visit to the western South American country.

This is also the Prime Minister’s first to the Latin American region since assuming office in 2022.

He was received at the Military Airbase with Static Guard of Honour by Peru’s Minister of Production Sergio González Guerrero; general director of State Protocol and Ceremonial, Ambassador Luis Escalante Schuler; chief of Airbase, General Julio Cesar Gutierrez and Peruvian Air Force officials.

Also present was Malaysian Ambassador to Peru, Ahmad Irham Ikmal Hisham.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Other members of the Malaysia delegation include Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii, along with senior government officials.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet the President of Peru, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, to discuss cooperation between Malaysia and Peru.

Meanwhile, Anwar’s engagements at the APEC Economic Leaders Week (AELW) will include participation in the APEC CEO Summit on Nov 14, 2024.

He will also deliver Malaysia’s Intervention at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) Retreat on Nov 16, 2024.

Lima, Peru’s capital with a population of 11.36 million, is hosting the APEC meetings for the third time after 2008 and 2016.

The South American country is bordered by Ecuador and Colombia in the north and in the east by Brazil.

Both Malaysia and Peru are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Total trade between Malaysia and Peru from January to July 2024 stood at RM1.16 billion, an increase of 36.3 per cent from RM847.7 million over the same period in 2023. — Bernama