KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek told the Dewan Rakyat this week that 12 new Malay words have been added to Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka’s (DBP) dictionary.

She also said that Malay language is versatile as it also incorporated words from regional dialects and from neihbouring Indonesia.

Fadhlina gave the examples of “ketimbang” (in comparison to) and “peluncuran” (launching — of an event) which were previously loaned from Indonesia but are now frequently used.

Arguably, this is in no small part thanks to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is known for his flair with the language — often resulting in laymen reaching for the dictionary during his speeches, like when he used the word “mencerakinkan” — meaning to separate or expand things into parts, previously only used in maths classes.

Here are the words as announced by Fadhlina, their definitions, and some clues on how to use them, from Anwar’s speeches:

Intiha — the ultimate phase or last part of a process or event, signalling completion or cessation. Related terms include “penghabisan” (finality), “penutup” (closing), and “perhentian” (stopping point).

Intiha, saya tekankan bahawa penguasaan ilmu perlu selaras dengan adab, nilai dan akhlak yang terbaik tanpa perbedaan agama, kaum dan bangsa.

(In conclusion, I emphasise that mastery of knowledge should be aligned with the best manners, values, and morals, without discrimination based on religion, race, or ethnicity.)

Tatakelola — governance, or ensuring smooth operation.

Inilah hal-hal yang telah merosakkan banyak negara. Oleh itu, saudara-saudara, janganlah merasa bosan untuk terus membincangkan soal tatakelola.

(These are the issues that have ruined many nations. Therefore, do not grow tired of continually discussing matters of governance.)

Kesenjangan — imbalance, inequality, or disparity, describing a state where there is a lack of equilibrium, difference, or deviation from what is considered normal or expected.

Masalah kemiskinan dan kesenjangan terus parah kerana wujudnya peminggiran sosial terhadap masyarakat yang miskin dan melarat.

(The problem of poverty and inequality continues to worsen due to the existence of social exclusion, which marginalises the poor and disadvantaged communities.)

Kebhinekaan — diversity or variety — its root word is “bhineka,” which features in Indonesia’s national motto “Bhineka Tunggal Ika” (Unity in Diversity).

Tugas kita adalah memastikan nilai kebhinekaan ini mesti terus utuh dengan kasih sayang dan sikap keprihatinan yang tinggi.

(Our role is to ensure that the value of diversity remains strong, upheld by love and a high sense of empathy.)

Walhasil — the outcome or result of something, as well as the actual reality or true nature of a situation.

Walhasil, pelbagai isu telah dibincangkan dalam menjulang agenda reformasi yang dirancang ini termasuk mengadakan sesi libat urus selain mengesyorkan cadangan penambahbaikan agar usaha dalam mereformasikan institusi dapat dilaksanakan secara menyeluruh.

(As a result, various issues have been discussed in advancing the planned reform agenda, including holding engagement sessions and recommending improvements to ensure that efforts to reform institutions can be implemented comprehensively.)

Some other words in the list are: