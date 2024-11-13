ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 13 — The Johor state government will regularise factories suspected of operating illegally in the Kulai district.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the initiative aims to control pollution, carbon emissions, and river waste discharge.

“The issue in Kulai involves longstanding illegal factories outside planned industrial zones. By regularising them, we can better manage these illegal operations and act quickly if pollution occurs,” he stated at a press conference following the Iskandar Puteri Low Carbon Carnival yesterday.

He was responding to a question about an unlicensed tyre processing factory reportedly still operating in Kulai.

Mohd Jafni noted that two illegal tyre processing factories have been shut down so far and urged the public to provide information on any illegal factories to enable prompt action.

He also highlighted that enforcement actions have been taken against foreign-operated businesses, with the Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu) ordering the immediate closure of 11 establishments, including grocery stores and electronics shops, yesterday.

He added that all 16 local authorities in the state have been instructed to conduct regular inspections and take action against similar businesses.

In April, MPKu stated that it investigated three unlicensed used-tyre processing factories in the district, which were feared to pose environmental pollution risks.

The media reported that these factories were operating under unrelated licenses and concealed their activities by keeping their facilities closed, locked, and surrounded by zinc fences to evade authorities.

Regarding the Smart CCTV project, Mohd Jafni said the installation of 1,500 AI-powered Smart CCTVs across four local authority districts is expected to be completed by 2026.

So far 500 Smart CCTVs have been installed in Johor Bahru, 300 in Pasir Gudang, 100 in Iskandar Puteri, and 95 in Kulai. — Bernama