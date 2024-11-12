KUCHING, Nov 12 — The Sarawak state legislative assembly today passed a ministerial motion to amend its Standing Orders, which emphasises on ensuring the accuracy of information referenced during assembly proceedings.

Tabled by Sarawak’s Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the motion was passed after nine members of the state assembly participated in the debate session.

Abdul Karim said when tabling the motion that the proposed amendments were aimed at improving the governance of proceedings in the assembly by ensuring that allegations made there were substantiated and verified.

He added that it was imperative to address the recent developments and emerging challenges that are not sufficiently covered by the current Standing Orders of both Parliament and State Legislatures in Malaysia through these amendments.

“As the legislative landscape continues to evolve, these amendments are crucial to ensuring that the governing rules remain adaptable, comprehensive and capable of effectively managing contemporary issues and maintaining the integrity of parliamentary proceedings,” he said.

Abdul Karim noted that as the State Legislative Assembly is the highest legislative body of the state, its proceedings should be conducted with dignity, solemnity and decorum.

“What is said in this assembly and reported outside could influence the unity and harmony of the multi-ethnic community in the state.

“Therefore, it is important that all deliberations and decisions of this assembly should be honoured and respected. Misrepresentation of anything that is said or transpired in this assembly either to the press or to the public generally must be avoided,” he added. — Bernama