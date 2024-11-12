KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has denied that several aircraft, allegedly identified as the made in the United States F-5E model featured in a video, belong to the air force.

In a statement today, RAMF said the video and images of the aircraft have gone viral on social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok and X.

“RAMF would also like to clarify that all aircraft it owns are controlled and managed systematically and safely according to RAMF’s operational standards.

“We urge that no further assumptions regarding this matter be made that could lead to speculation or incorrect perception,” read the statement.

Earlier, the 10-second video with images of several fighter jets believed to be located at a port went viral. — Bernama