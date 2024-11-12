KOTA KINABALU, Nov 12 — A building containing a pharmaceutical storage unit at Papar Hospital was destroyed in a fire, while a laboratory room sustained only minor heat damage in an incident tonight.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre, in a statement, reported that the MERS 999 call centre received an emergency call at 7.02pm.

“The JBPM unit arrived at 7.08pm with 14 personnel from the Papar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and assistance from BBP Kimanis,” the statement said, adding that fire extinguishing operations were still ongoing

No victims have been reported in the incident so far.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, in a post on X tonight, said all resources were being focused on ensuring the safety of all patients and hospital staff.

Salam Madani Maklumat terkini keadaan pesakit2/mangsa2 (Kebakaran Hospital Papar, Sabah).Pesakit di Jabatan Kecemasan seramai 8 orang.- 1 pesakit zon merah - telah di transfer ke HQE- ⁠3 pesakit zon kuning sedang menunggu untuk dipindahkan ke HQE- ⁠4 pesakit di zon... https://t.co/ucFCGMpm4n — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) November 11, 2024

He said necessary evacuation processes had also been successfully carried out, including to nearby hospitals.

“I regret to inform that Papar Hospital in Sabah has been affected by an unfortunate fire incident... I have also been informed that no fatalities have been reported,” he said.

Dzulkefly also advised the public to remain calm and patient, and to allow the Fire and Rescue Department to perform their duties.

“Further updates will be provided once investigations are completed and confirmations are received from the relevant authorities. Let us all pray for the safety and well-being of everyone there,” he added. — Bernama