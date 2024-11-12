KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, granted an audience to the new Attorney General, Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, at Istana Negara today.

The appointment of Mohd Dusuki, 57, effective today, is to replace Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh who has been appointed as a Federal Court Judge.

Also present during the audience was Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, according to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page.

Before assuming his new role, Mohd Dusuki served as the head of the Attorney-General's Chambers' Appellate and Trial Division at the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

Mohd Dusuki, who holds a Bachelor of Laws from the International Islamic University Malaysia and a Master of Laws from the University of Wollongong, Australia, has 31 years of extensive experience in legal services at the AGC. — Bernama