KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Police in Perak fired a shot at the right tyre of a car this morning, driven by a suspect involved in the theft of Telekom Malaysia (TM) cables, after the driver attempted to ram a police vehicle.

Gerik District Police Chief, Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood, confirmed to Utusan Malaysia that the Perodua Axia, carrying four men, was being tracked after officers received information about cable theft activity in Kampung Padang Kunyit, Gerik at around 3:40am today.

“The vehicle was being followed by officers from the Crime Prevention Branch (CPJ) at Gerik Police Station, who were in a Proton Wira and a Honda City patrol car, until they reached Jalan Ulu Kenderong-Tanjung Kala,” he was quoted as saying.

Despite being instructed to stop, the driver refused and accelerated, trying to evade the police.

“The police instructed the suspects to stop the vehicle, but the driver not only refused, but accelerated aggressively,” Zulkifli added.

A police car then attempted to overtake the Perodua Axia, but the suspect drove recklessly, attempting to ram the police vehicle.

“As a defensive measure, the police fired a shot at the suspect’s car’s tyre to stop it, leading to the arrest of two men.

“However, two other members of the group managed to escape,” he said.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a clear plastic packet, suspected to contain methamphetamine.

The two arrested suspects are now under remand for seven days until Monday.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the other two suspects,” Zulkifli said.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 307/379 of the Penal Code, Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960, and Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.”