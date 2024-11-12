PETALING JAYA, Nov 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a Bangladeshi director, who holds a “Datuk” title, over alleged fraudulent applications for migrant worker quotas linked to a non-existent project, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

A source within the MACC disclosed to FMT that the suspect, in his 40s, had submitted two quota applications for a total of 600 workers, with each application involving significant levy payments.

According to the source, these levies amounted to approximately RM460,000 and RM650,000.

The source reportedly said the man was taken into custody at 9pm yesterday after giving his statement at the Selangor MACC office.

He has been remanded until November 17 for further investigation.

According to the report the suspect allegedly submitted the applications sometime in 2023.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrest when contacted.