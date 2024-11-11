KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim is set to be appointed as the new Chief Judge of Malaya (CJM), The Edge reported citing an anonymous source.

According to the source, Hasnah will receive her appointment to the judiciary’s third-highest position from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara tomorrow morning, followed by a swearing-in at the Palace of Justice in the afternoon.

The Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia has invited the media to the swearing-in ceremony at 3pm tomorrow, but did not confirm Hasnah’s appointment.

If confirmed, Hasnah will become the third woman in Malaysian history to hold the post, following Tan Sri Siti Norma Yaakob in 2005 and Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim in 2018.

The CJM post has remained vacant for nine months since Tan Sri Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah, appointed in January, went on mandatory retirement in February this year.

Hasnah began her judicial career as a judicial commissioner in 2010, moving up to High Court judge in 2012, Court of Appeal judge in 2016, and Federal Court judge in 2019.

At 65, Hasnah may serve for only one year before reaching the constitutionally mandated retirement age of 66, with the possibility of a six-month extension under Article 125(1) of the Federal Constitution.

The Bar Council had previously urged authorities to expedite the appointment, voicing concerns over delays in filling the role and the impact on judicial administration and public confidence.



